The castle starred as the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in two Harry Potter films.

Luna Cinema is showing Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (PG) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (12A) on September 1-2.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, says: “We have a programme at Alnwick Castle which will offer something for everyone in Northumberland!”

Harry Potter on show at Alnwick Castle.