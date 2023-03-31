News you can trust since 1854
Harry Potter films lined up for outdoor cinema nights at Alnwick Castle

Outdoor cinema nights are returning to Alnwick Castle later this year.

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:44 BST

The castle starred as the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in two Harry Potter films.

Luna Cinema is showing Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (PG) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (12A) on September 1-2.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, says: “We have a programme at Alnwick Castle which will offer something for everyone in Northumberland!”

Harry Potter on show at Alnwick Castle.
Harry Potter on show at Alnwick Castle.
Harry Potter on show at Alnwick Castle.
Tickets are available at https://www.thelunacinema.com/cinema/

