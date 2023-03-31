Harry Potter films lined up for outdoor cinema nights at Alnwick Castle
Outdoor cinema nights are returning to Alnwick Castle later this year.
The castle starred as the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in two Harry Potter films.
Luna Cinema is showing Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (PG) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (12A) on September 1-2.
George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, says: “We have a programme at Alnwick Castle which will offer something for everyone in Northumberland!”
Tickets are available at https://www.thelunacinema.com/cinema/