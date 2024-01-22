Free tickets for Zac Efron sports drama The Iron Claw on offer at cinemas in Hexham and Whitley Bay
Independent cinemas in Northumberland and North Tyneside are among the places offering free tickets to a preview screening of The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, as part of a British Film Institute project.
Escapes, thanks to National Lottery funding, is giving away 15,000 tickets for the film nationwide, including at Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay and at Forum in Hexham.
The screenings will take place on the evening of Monday, February 5 ahead of the film’s release on Friday, February 9.
Escapes will offer free tickets for a new film every month for a year in order to promote independent cinemas and ‘hidden gem’ films.
The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who make history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.
You can sign up for tickets at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets.