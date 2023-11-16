The first images have been released from a TV crime and horror drama that was filmed in Northumberland earlier this year.

Six-part series The Red King was partly filmed at multiple locations in Craster, including the harbour, this summer.

It will be aired on crime channel Alibi next year and will be available to stream on its associated online service UKTV Play.

The mystery-thriller, featuring horror elements, follows a high-flying police sergeant taking on an unsolved case in her posting to an island with a mysterious past.

It stars Anjli Mohindra, known for The Lazarus Project and Vigil, alongside Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and Van Der Valk star Marc Warren, and is produced by Quay Street Productions.

Screenwriter Toby Whithouse said: “Working with Quay Street and UKTV has been a genuine joy.

“This has been a passion project for all of us. A genre-bending mystery combining drama, suspense and horror, starring some of the best actors in television.

“We are so excited to share these characters and their stories with you.”

Executive producer Davina Earl added: "The Red King has been such an exciting project to bring to the screen, working with the team at UKTV.

“Toby Whithouse has a wonderfully distinctive voice, and his scripts are deeply intriguing, darkly funny, and truly scary.

“The cast are a stellar mix of some of our most well-known and beloved actors.

“Plus, we get to showcase the North East as we create this compelling and atmospheric drama, which, as a North-Easterner, is incredibly rewarding."

1 . The Red King Marc Warren as Ian Prideaux. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers Photo Sales

2 . The Red King Sam Swainsbury as Douglas. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers Photo Sales

3 . The Red King Jill Halfpenny as Ann in The Red King. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers Photo Sales