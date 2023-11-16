News you can trust since 1854
Anjli Mohindra as Grace in The Red King, filmed in Craster.Anjli Mohindra as Grace in The Red King, filmed in Craster.
First images released of Alibi crime and horror series The Red King that was filmed in Craster

The first images have been released from a TV crime and horror drama that was filmed in Northumberland earlier this year.
By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT

Six-part series The Red King was partly filmed at multiple locations in Craster, including the harbour, this summer.

It will be aired on crime channel Alibi next year, which is available for viewers with Sky, Virgin, and NOW subscriptions.

The mystery-thriller, featuring horror elements, follows a high-flying police sergeant taking on an unsolved case in her posting to an island with a mysterious past.

It stars Anjli Mohindra, known for The Lazarus Project and Vigil, alongside Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and Van Der Valk star Marc Warren, and is produced by Quay Street Productions.

Screenwriter Toby Whithouse said: “Working with Quay Street and UKTV has been a genuine joy.

“This has been a passion project for all of us. A genre-bending mystery combining drama, suspense and horror, starring some of the best actors in television.

“We are so excited to share these characters and their stories with you.”

Executive producer Davina Earl added: "The Red King has been such an exciting project to bring to the screen, working with the team at UKTV.

“Toby Whithouse has a wonderfully distinctive voice, and his scripts are deeply intriguing, darkly funny, and truly scary.

“The cast are a stellar mix of some of our most well-known and beloved actors.

“Plus, we get to showcase the North East as we create this compelling and atmospheric drama, which, as a North-Easterner, is incredibly rewarding."

Marc Warren as Ian Prideaux.

1. The Red King

Marc Warren as Ian Prideaux. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers

Sam Swainsbury as Douglas.

2. The Red King

Sam Swainsbury as Douglas. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers

Jill Halfpenny as Ann in The Red King.

3. The Red King

Jill Halfpenny as Ann in The Red King. Photo: UKTV / Matt Towers

