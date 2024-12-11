Amble Puffin Cruises have appeared yet again on BBC One, with a short feature of their trip to Coquet Island, on this week’s episode of Escape to the Country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puffin Cruises are a family-run business who have been offering sightseeing boat trips from Amble harbour to Coquet Island for the last 40 years, allowing visitors the chance to see puffins, seals and other wildlife.

The agency have had several TV features on the BBC, with their latest appearance being on Escape to the Country, on December 10, when a couple undertake a cruise while searching for their dream home in rural Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Banks, from Puffin Cruises, commented: “It was great to be featured in the programme, Lucy, one of the producers and her film crew were fantastic to work with during the filming and couldn’t be more understanding when sea conditions weren’t suitable on one of scheduled days of filming at Coquet Island.

Dave Gray, owner of Puffin Cruises and his nephew, Steven Banks were featured in the episode.

"It was definitely a highlight for the whole production team heading out on the boat to see the wildlife, they were very excited when they saw their first Puffin fly over the boat and after filming was completed they sent a lovely message thanking us for a fantastic experience.”

This comes after the company were featured on BBC One’s, Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes, and more recently, an episode of Countryfile where they discussed the importance of bio security for safeguarding seabirds throughout the British Aisles.

Episode 24: Northumberland, Escape to the Country, featuring Puffin Cruises can be accessed on BBC iPlayer.