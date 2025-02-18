The pair explore the Yorkshire Dales in tonight’s episode (Tuesday) on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

An electric-powered cycle through sweeping views in Swaledale kicks off their weekend.

The ruins of Jervaulx Abbey are the setting for their overnight stay, and there's a lesson in kite making and flying.

The outdoor mini break is set to paper as Robson and Laura explore the benefits of a guided walk to create their very own poetry at Thorp Perrow.

Robson, posting on his Instagram page, says: “Had the best time spending a two day getaway with the wonderful @laura_norts

"The North East has a rich history of producing wonderful actors known for their authenticity, truthful and honest approach to their craft and Laura is one of them.

"From cycling around the stunning Yorkshire Dales with our amazing Guide Stu from @dalesbikecentre or wandering around the extraordinary @jervaulxabbey with Anna and Ian and staying within the grounds at their beautiful and luxurious huts, then teaming up with Alan Poxon and rekindling our childhood by building and flying kites then finishing our Weekend adventure with the beautiful poet and yoga teacher @emmaliveyoga embraced by stunning surroundings to inspire the soul, it was wonderful to switch off, reset and reconnect with the landscapes of England's largest county!

"For me one of the reasons why Laura has become a national treasure is her ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. Her performances are praised for their rawness and honesty, drawing viewers into the world of her characters.

"The dedication to her craft shines through in every role she takes on, making her a standout talent in the industry and she just happens to be one of the loveliest people to be alongside. Till the next time Laura.”

All episodes can be watched on BBC iplayer.

