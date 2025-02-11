A BAFTA nominated actress will lead a drama short film set to be shot in Northumberland this spring.

Charlotte McBurney will lead Different Shores, a short film directed by Gabriel Brown. The film also features Scottish actress and Local Hero star, Jennifer Black.

The film follows Madeleine (McBurney), an abrasive caregiver who relocates to a quiet seaside village to care for a stubborn elderly woman (Black). But though the pair's personalities contrast greatly, they eventually find inner healing from each other’s companionship.

Brown’s company, Terabithia Pictures will produce the film in association with JNR Productions and Burdock Lodge Productions. The original screenplay was co-written between Brown and fellow writer and director Kornelija Gilaityte.

Charlotte McBurney is best known for voicing the lead character Amicia in the video game A Plague Tale: Requiem, which has had over 3 million players.

Director, Gabriel Brown said: “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be working with Charlotte on Different Shores. She’s an incredible talent and I can’t wait to see her bring Madeleine to life.”

Giulia Vascotto, film producer, said: “I’m thrilled to be producing projects of an ever-increasing quality such as Different Shores, and it’s fantastic to have this one further elevated by an actor of Charlotte’s calibre.”

Terabithia Pictures is a North East based production company that champions original and distinct ideas alongside a push for the North East film industry as a whole. The company already has two features and over twenty shorts, show reel scenes and music videos under its belt.

The film is set to begin shooting in Northumberland this March.