Members of the Cimarons band.

A documentary telling the story of the UK's first Reggae band – Cimarons – will be released in UK cinemas this October, including in Alnwick.

Mark Warmington’s ‘Harder Than The Rock’ is a feature film that received a standing ovation from the crowd after its Crucible Theatre World Premiere at the prestigious Sheffield DocFest in June.

Harder Than The Rock chronicles the incredible journey of Britain's first reggae band – Cimarons. Formed by teenage Jamaican immigrants thousands of miles from home in a London bus shelter in 1967, the band were at the forefront of the reggae explosion in the 1970s. They brought excitement, experimentation, and sheer anticipation to Black British youth, connecting them to their roots and identity through their powerful music.

Cimarons collaborated with industry legends Bob Marley, Toots & the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Lee 'Scratch' Perry and even Paul McCartney. Yet, despite their significant contributions, the band has been largely under-recognised for their music, impact and legacy.

An archive photo of the Cimarons band. Picture by Dennis Morris.

Film director Mark Warmington said: “I’m delighted that this documentary is now going some way to getting them the recognition they deserve."

The film poignantly captures their history and follows their final chapter, when they dream of performing to live audiences one last time, even after losing their beloved drummer, Maurice Ellis, to cancer.

From North East-based production companies Margot Films and J6 Films, Harder Than The Rock will be released in line with Black History Month with support from BFI Doc Society, National Lottery funding and North East Screen.

A screening will take place at Alnwick Playhouse on October 10 at 7.15pm. Details on how to book can be found at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/harder-than-the-rock