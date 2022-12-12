Cosy Nights Out movie programme at Berwick venue
A relaxed cabaret-style screening of classic films is taking place over the coming days at The Maltings in Berwick.
Called ‘Cosy Nights Out’, the programme will run at the Henry Travers Studio as follows: Wednesday, December 14 – White Christmas (dementia friendly) at 2pm; Singalong Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again at 7.30pm. Thursday, December 15 – Die Hard at 7.30pm. Thursday, December 22 – Love Actually at 2.30pm; It’s A Wonderful Life at 7pm. Friday, December 23 – Frozen at 2.30pm; Love Actually at 7pm. Saturday, December 24 – Frozen 2 at 2.30pm.
With tickets £5, The Maltings’ Stage Door bar will remain open until 9pm during evening screenings so you can get a drink/delicious traybake to enjoy at your table.
Those attending the screenings can have a quiet chat at their table or leave their seat to fill up drinks as long as they are respectful to others.
Call 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk for more information and to book tickets.