Called ‘Cosy Nights Out’, the programme will run at the Henry Travers Studio as follows: Wednesday, December 14 – White Christmas (dementia friendly) at 2pm; Singalong Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again at 7.30pm. Thursday, December 15 – Die Hard at 7.30pm. Thursday, December 22 – Love Actually at 2.30pm; It’s A Wonderful Life at 7pm. Friday, December 23 – Frozen at 2.30pm; Love Actually at 7pm. Saturday, December 24 – Frozen 2 at 2.30pm.

With tickets £5, The Maltings’ Stage Door bar will remain open until 9pm during evening screenings so you can get a drink/delicious traybake to enjoy at your table.

Those attending the screenings can have a quiet chat at their table or leave their seat to fill up drinks as long as they are respectful to others.

