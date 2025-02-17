Comedian Rosie Jones out and about in North Yorkshire on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Comedian Rosie Jones revisits her childhood haunts in North Yorkshire in the latest episode of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

They get out the deck chairs on Filey Beach before going for a paddle and diving into a pop-up sauna.

A scenic drive inland to Newby Hall to explore the famous gardens follows and gives the pair a chance to chat about Rosie’s career.

A gentle river cruise sees Robson and Rosie relax surrounded by nature and wildlife as they show how spending time in nature can be a great way to chill out.

Before heading home to Northumberland, Robson takes a boat from Scarborough to go sea fishing and bird watching.

Robson, posting on his Instagram page, says: ‘The new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' with the gorgeous, the delightful, the hilarious @josierones – someone who has done it all and continues to do it all!

‘Actor, writer, children's author, presenter and comedian along with being someone who inspires everyone to live their own lives!

‘Whether it was getting hot and steamy with @whitby.well.being alongside Danny or a meander alongside @lawrencewright_ amongst the Roses @newbyhallandgardens I then spent the night @theboxbnb in the company of Mike and Rachel then joined up with Rosie again and spent time on the River Ure with Simon and Ivan – absolutely joyous! Full of laughter and love! Till the next time Rosie.’

Episode 6 of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Monday, February 17 or watch it on BBC iplayer.

Rosie Jones and Robson Green on Filey beach.

1. Episode 6

Rosie Jones and Robson Green on Filey beach. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Comedian Rosie Jones shares her childhood haunts with Robson in North Yorkshire in Episode 6 on Monday, February 17.

2. Episode 6

Comedian Rosie Jones shares her childhood haunts with Robson in North Yorkshire in Episode 6 on Monday, February 17. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Robson and Rosie.

3. Episode 6

Robson and Rosie. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Rosie and Robson in the portable sauna.

4. Episode 6

Rosie and Robson in the portable sauna. Photo: Zoila Brozas

