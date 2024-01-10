Brenda Blethyn on dentists - and spiders - as DCI Vera Stanhope silenced by toothache in new episode of ITV drama

Actress Brenda Blethyn has revealed a little more about how she differs from the character she plays in Vera, the hit ITV drama.

In ‘Tender’, episode two of series 13, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is in a hurry but struggling with toothache.

“Vera is always in a rush. That is her life. Work is her life,” says Blethyn. “It’s always an emergency when she is called out to work. But Vera is silenced for once in this story. Having suffered with toothache throughout.

"She’s the type of person who avoids going to the dentist at all costs. But while Vera is not one for going to the dentist, I have no fear. What’s the point of being frightened?

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn. Picture: ITV

“A charity asked me if I would visit somebody in Northern Ireland who was dying of cancer. So I went to visit him and asked how he planned anything.

"He said, ‘I just live for today. I don’t think ahead. Don’t worry. Just plan for today and take things as they come. Don’t worry ahead about things. What is the point in doing that?’

“I told him I was about to clean out the shed at my house. It was cram packed with stuff, together with spiders and cobwebs. And I was frightened to do it because I’m not a fan of spiders.

"So I told him, ‘Do you know what, I’m going to apply that when I get home and clean that shed out.

"I’m frightened I’m going to see a spider. But now I’m not going to be frightened UNTIL I see a spider.’ And I cleaned the whole shed out. There were spiders but I carried on. They scuttled away being more frightened of me. So I did it all on my own.

"And it’s the same about going to the dentist. I’m not frightened – until there is a reason to be.”

The new episode is broadcast on ITV on Sunday, January 14 at 8pm.

‘DCI Vera Stanhope is on track to uncover an intriguing yet puzzling case when the body of a sickly young girl is discovered in a railway siding,’ says the synopsis.

‘Found in the middle of nowhere she could be anyone but the investigation soon turns up twists and turns that makes Vera question who this girl actually was.

‘A vulnerable young person with a serious health condition, has her weakened state allowed someone to take advantage of her? And how does the family dynamic work when she’s not truly part of the family? A tale of intrigue, betrayal and blurred lines, Vera’s investigation questions the meaning of family, care and accountability. And with eroding trust, does care come at a cost?’

The three self-contained crime stories in the new series draw inspiration from the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Vera is made by Silverprint Pictures, part of ITV Studios.