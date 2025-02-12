Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival announces its 20th anniversary programme
Running from March 27 to 30, passes are on sale now – with general ticket sales opening in early March.
The festival will showcase more than 50 films and five exhibitions in key venues around the town. The film programme includes six world premieres, one international premiere, eight European premieres and 26 UK premieres, with 28 countries represented.
The different sections include Focus Programmes, Propositions, Essential Cinema, New Cinema Awards, New Cinema Forum and Early Career Critics.
The exhibitions are as follows: Black Glass by Adam Piron; Endless Love Tapes by Wendy Clarke in collaboration with Kim Coleman; just above the tear duct on each side by Cáit and Éiméar McClay; Stepney Western by Harry Lawson; Some Strings (various).
Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Rooted in England’s most northerly town, Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival is a perpetual work in progress – rejecting labels that might restrict how we see, understand and experience cinema.
“Instead, we embrace pluralist ideas and fluid modes of production and presentation, culminating in a kaleidoscopic, transformative programme of film and conversation.”
For more information about the festival, go to https://bfmaf.org
The festival is also calling on enthusiastic volunteers to join its team. Go to www.bfmaf.org/about-us/volunteers or contact volunteer co-ordinator Millie via email – [email protected] – to find out more about the roles available and how to apply.