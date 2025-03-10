BBC's Make it at Market: Northumberland man with a dream to make a living from stone carving to appear on show
Richard Swan fell in love with stone carving after spontaneously moving to North Northumberland from Yorkshire and becoming a stonemason’s apprentice.
After working in hospitality for a number of years, Richard now runs his business, R. Swan Stoneworks from his home in Lowick.
Working towards sustaining a living from his art, a friend recommended signing up for BBC’s new season of Make it at Market – a show where craftsman, Dom Chinea and a team of experts help entrepreneurs develop a viable business from their crafting hobbies.
Richard explained: “I've always had the best luck when I follow my gut and try not to worry about it.
"It’s quite easy as a creative to make without much deeper consideration, but the things I’m tasked with in the show and the feedback I get me really puts me in a better place of thinking a bit more about how and what I make.
He expanded: “The main thing that drove me to the show was the opportunity to actually have a creative career, slow and steady business for the next lifetime would be lovely. I’m not interested in making millions – the dream is just to get by doing what I love.
"It was really just to get myself seen and known, I needed help with the business side of things and obviously its an amazing marketing tool to just go national for an afternoon.”
The show will air on BBC One at 3.45pm on Tuesday, March 11.