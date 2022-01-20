BBC's Antiques Road Trip set to showcase Northumberland

Irita Marriott from Antiques Road Trip and Vicky Smith-Lacey at Lady Waterford Hall, Ford.

Antiques experts and bidding rivals Philip Serrell and Irita Marriott hunt for bargains at Alnwick Vintage & Antique, Hedgeley Antique Centre near Powburn, Evergreen Antiques in Wooler and The Old Dairy in Ford.

Driving a vintage Aston Martin V8, their week-long jaunt to shops and emporia started in East Anglia, but the programme makers, STV Studios, obviously saved the best region until last as the pair also visit Ford, Etal and Heatherslaw.

In the show Irita Marriott talks with Ford & Etal Estates curator Vicky Smith-Lacey about Louisa, Lady Waterford and how she transformed Ford for her tenants in the Victorian era.

Philip Serrell from Antiques Road Trip with Eric Musgrave in Etal.

Louisa’s considerable artistic talent as a painter in the Pre-Raphaelite style, why she has been forgotten, and how Ford & Etal Estates is trying to change that at Lady Waterford Hall in Ford are also covered.

Alongside Heatherslaw Corn Mill on the banks of the River Till, veteran auctioneer and Road Trip stalwart Philip Serrell meets Etal-based freelance writer Eric Musgrave to discuss the annual Ford & Etal Scarycrow trail and the history of scarecrows.

Outside Etal village hall, Phil attempts to make a scarecrow to add to the trail watched by a small crowd of fascinated visitors.

At Alnwick Vintage & Antique, Helen McKenzie and Karen Millward welcomed the presenters and, without giving anything away, reported that both enjoyed their time in the shop.

Filming took place in late October.

Antiques Road Trip will be broadcast on BBC One at 4.30pm on Friday, January 28.

After the broadcast the 45-minute programme will be available on BBC iPlayer.

