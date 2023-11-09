Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The episode of Villages by the Sea, where archaeologist Ben Robinson explores the town’s history, will be first shown on Thursday, November 23 at 7pm on BBC2.

Ben visits the town’s harbour and the nearby Seaton Delaval Hall during the episode, and also takes a closer look at Seaton Sluice’s forgotten bottle-making industry.

The show regularly visits Northumberland, having featured Lindisfarne, Bamburgh, Alnmouth, and Craster in previous series.

Archaeologist and broadcaster Ben Robinson in Seaton Sluice for series four of Villages by the Sea. (Photo by BBC)

Ben previously told the Northumberland Gazette: “I love Northumberland. I love the coast there. The natural environment is fantastic, the rugged beauty of the place, and it is no accident that in the course of these four series we have visited Northumberland quite a lot.