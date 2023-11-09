News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

BBC2 air date for Villages by the Sea episode about Northumberland coastal village Seaton Sluice confirmed

The air date of a new BBC documentary about Seaton Sluice has been confirmed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The episode of Villages by the Sea, where archaeologist Ben Robinson explores the town’s history, will be first shown on Thursday, November 23 at 7pm on BBC2.

Ben visits the town’s harbour and the nearby Seaton Delaval Hall during the episode, and also takes a closer look at Seaton Sluice’s forgotten bottle-making industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show regularly visits Northumberland, having featured Lindisfarne, Bamburgh, Alnmouth, and Craster in previous series.

Archaeologist and broadcaster Ben Robinson in Seaton Sluice for series four of Villages by the Sea. (Photo by BBC)Archaeologist and broadcaster Ben Robinson in Seaton Sluice for series four of Villages by the Sea. (Photo by BBC)
Archaeologist and broadcaster Ben Robinson in Seaton Sluice for series four of Villages by the Sea. (Photo by BBC)
Most Popular

Ben previously told the Northumberland Gazette: “I love Northumberland. I love the coast there. The natural environment is fantastic, the rugged beauty of the place, and it is no accident that in the course of these four series we have visited Northumberland quite a lot.

“The thing that really draws me is the very rich history there is to this area going way back to ancient times, but also the more recent history as well, the industrial history.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandBamburgh