BBC Springwatch to broadcast live from Northumberland

The popular BBC Two show will broadcast live from Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre from June 6-9.

Behind the scenes, the wildlife charity’s Alex Lister (Wilder Druridge Manager), Sophie Webster (East Chevington Catch My Drift Project Officer) and the Hauxley volunteers will be working round the clock with Megan as she hosts the live programmes from the 26-hectare reserve.

Over four nights, the live programmes will be interspersed with pre-recorded films from the Druridge Bay area.

A red squirrel at Hauxley. Picture: Tim Mason.

Films will include the mining history of the Hauxley reserve, the roseate terns and puffins on Coquet Island and the splendour of the reserve including its wonderful array of birds, charismatic mammals and red squirrels that entertain visitors with their antics up and down the trees next to the car park.

Over 24,000 hours were spent on the construction of the Wildlife Discovery Centre before it was opened in June 2017 by television presenter and wildlife cameraman Simon King.

Alex said: “We are incredibly excited that Springwatch has decided to run part of this year’s programme from the Wildlife Discovery Centre.

"When we built this unique eco-friendly building, we hoped that one day this could happen.

Alex Lister and Sophie Webster from Northumberland Wildlife Trust get ready to welcome the Springwatch team. Picture: Susan Wilson.

"So this really is a dream come true for everybody at the Trust and all associated with our Hauxley and Druridge Bay reserves.

“Whether the sun shines or not, the four days at the start of June will give this part of the country and its wildlife a much welcome boost and encourage people to come and see it for themselves.”

A stoat at Hauxley.