Ben will be joined by experts and local enthusiasts to investigate the history of the villages he visits, using buildings, artefacts, and the surrounding landscape to tell the story of key moments in the area’s past.

BBC England commissioning executive Diana Hare said: "Ben's fresh take on the hidden histories of our coastal villages has made the series a huge hit with audiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamburgh, Alnmouth, Lindisfarne, and Craster have all featured in previous series of the show.

Seaton Sluice.

Executive producers Pam Cavannagh and Dympna Jackson said: “It is wonderful to have the opportunity to grow this beautiful series for BBC Two and iPlayer.