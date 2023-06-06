News you can trust since 1854
BBC show Villages by the Sea to feature Northumberland village Seaton Sluice in new series

Seaton Sluice will feature in BBC documentary series Villages by the Sea, hosted by archaeologist Ben Robinson, after the show was recommissioned for 10 more episodes.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST

Ben will be joined by experts and local enthusiasts to investigate the history of the villages he visits, using buildings, artefacts, and the surrounding landscape to tell the story of key moments in the area’s past.

BBC England commissioning executive Diana Hare said: "Ben's fresh take on the hidden histories of our coastal villages has made the series a huge hit with audiences.”

Bamburgh, Alnmouth, Lindisfarne, and Craster have all featured in previous series of the show.

Executive producers Pam Cavannagh and Dympna Jackson said: “It is wonderful to have the opportunity to grow this beautiful series for BBC Two and iPlayer.

“We have visited so many incredible villages in the previous series and we cannot wait to see the stories Ben will uncover as we explore more of hidden gems right across the UK.”

