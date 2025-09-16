BBC Saving Lives at Sea: Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat Rescue to feature in new series
As part of the new series, BBC camera crews follow Seahouses helm Tris Owens, father and son volunteers Fraser and Joe Fortune on the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat, and Ollie Whelan on the shore at the Lifeboat Station.
The episode shows an incident involving a mayday distress call from a kayaker capsized near the Farne Islands.
The casualty was found in the water clinging to his capsized kayak, cold and uncommunicative due to potential hypothermia.
He was quickly pulled aboard the lifeboat and an ambulance was urgently requested. The casualty was brought ashore at Seahouses, and taken to the boathouse. He was then taken by ambulance directly to Cramlington Critical Care Hospital.
Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton commented: “The RNLI are the charity here to save lives at sea, and our crew did just that. I doubt this chap may have been able to have hung on much longer, and his mayday distress radio call may have saved his life.”
The episode will be shown on BBC Two at 8pm on Thursday, September 18.