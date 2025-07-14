Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food in Alnwick are set to star on BBC One as England’s hopefuls in the World Haggis Championship.

Mark, Dan and John Turnbull, custodians of the long-standing butchers will bring a taste of regional pride to national television. The family trio will appear on the TV on July 16 in an episode of the acclaimed documentary series, Our Lives.

The episode, titled The Haggis Hunters, follows the Turnbull’s as they take on an unexpected challenge – representing England in the fiercely contested World Haggis Championship held in Perth.

The programme follows the Turnbull’s team an entertaining and heartwarming glimpse into their preparations, the culture clash, and the sheer fun of an event steeped in Scottish tradition.

The Haggis Hunters will air on Wednesday, July 16.

Turnbull’s, who have previously claimed that Haggis was invented in Northumberland, hope their passion, competitive spirit and love for great food will win over the judges and be crowned World Haggis Champion.

Mark Turnbull, sixth-generation owner said: “We might be English, but we absolutely love haggis. It’s not just about winning, it’s about celebrating food, family and a bit of friendly rivalry!”

In the programme, Mark can be seen heading into Scotland on a mission to spy on the opposition as well as spending time with his father, John and son Dan, as they reminisce family history and look back at how far the business has come in 145 years.

John added: “I might be retired now, but it’s wonderful to see my son and grandson carrying on our family tradition and going from strength to strength.”

The episode will air live on Wednesday, July 16 at 7pm but is available now on BBC iPlayer.