Following its celebrated 20th edition, the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival (BFMAF) is providing a replay option.

In a nod to its founding year, a full Online Pass in relation to the festival for new cinema and artists’ moving image will be available for only £4.64 – the average price of a UK cinema ticket in 2005.

BFMAF 2025: Festival Replay gives audiences across the UK the opportunity to stream a selection of its formally adventurous and politically engaged programme at home from October 17 to 26 October.

It presents films from across the programme, including the opening and closing night feature films, alongside filmmaker Q&As and a video postcard from Sam Kenyon capturing the festival’s unique atmosphere.

The praise for this year’s BFMAF, which took place in March, included these words from Cici Peng, International Documentary Association: “Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival has established itself as one of the UK’s most boundary-defying festivals for the moving image.”

The programme includes the following titles – The Pleasure is Mine • Sacha Amaral • Argentina, France, Brazil • 2024; Full Out • Sarah Ballard • United States • 2025; Shuruuk • Amie Barouh • France, Germany • 2024; BAN♡ITS • Omar Chowdury • Bangladesh • 2024; Your Touch Makes Others Invisible • Rajee Samarasinghe • Sri Lanka, United States • 2025; a river holds a perfect memory • Hope Strickland • United Kingdom, Jamaica • 2024; Archipelago of Earthen Bones - To Bunya • Malena Szlam • Canada, Australia • 2024; nobody’s word • Camara Taylor • United Kingdom, Jamaica, Barbados • 2025; A Thousand Waves Away • Helena Wittmann • Germany • 2025.

More information on the programme and a link to buy tickets can be found at https://bfmaf.org/news/bfmaf-2025-festival-replay

BFMAF also hosts a year-round programme of film events, workshops and conversations and ran a filmmaking challenge for young people during the school summer holidays.

In addition, an after-school film club at Tweedmouth West First School, led by artist Kathryn Elkin, has seen students in Years 3 and 4 working together to make a short film called WILD THINGS.