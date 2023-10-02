Susan Calman with Bex Murray at 1st Class Food on Holy Island.

The Scottish comedian and TV presenter visited the likes of Bamburgh and Holy Island earlier this year.

And the travel programme will be broadcast on Friday, October 6 at 8pm.

Viewers will get to see her dress up as DCI Vera Stanhope, lead character in the long-running ITV crime drama, complete with the trademark mac and hat usually worn by actress Brenda Blethyn.

Posting a picture on social media at the time, she wrote: “Filming in Northumberland. Decided to go all in with a Vera tribute.”

The former Strictly contestant also visited Holy Island where she popped into 1st Class Food.