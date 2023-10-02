News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Bamburgh and Holy Island set to feature on Susan Calman's Grand Days Out as comedian pays tribute to TV detective Vera Stanhope

Northumberland is set to feature on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out on Channel 5.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Susan Calman with Bex Murray at 1st Class Food on Holy Island.Susan Calman with Bex Murray at 1st Class Food on Holy Island.
Susan Calman with Bex Murray at 1st Class Food on Holy Island.

The Scottish comedian and TV presenter visited the likes of Bamburgh and Holy Island earlier this year.

And the travel programme will be broadcast on Friday, October 6 at 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Viewers will get to see her dress up as DCI Vera Stanhope, lead character in the long-running ITV crime drama, complete with the trademark mac and hat usually worn by actress Brenda Blethyn.

Posting a picture on social media at the time, she wrote: “Filming in Northumberland. Decided to go all in with a Vera tribute.”

Most Popular

The former Strictly contestant also visited Holy Island where she popped into 1st Class Food.

The synopsis in the Radio Times says: ‘The comedian returns for a fresh batch of adventures, beginning with a voyage to the north east corner of England, taking in the Pennines and the Northumberland coast. Susan also visits the island of Lindisfarne, where she hears tales of Viking raids.’

Related topics:Holy IslandBamburghVera StanhopeBrenda BlethynChannel 5