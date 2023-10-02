Bamburgh and Holy Island set to feature on Susan Calman's Grand Days Out as comedian pays tribute to TV detective Vera Stanhope
The Scottish comedian and TV presenter visited the likes of Bamburgh and Holy Island earlier this year.
And the travel programme will be broadcast on Friday, October 6 at 8pm.
Viewers will get to see her dress up as DCI Vera Stanhope, lead character in the long-running ITV crime drama, complete with the trademark mac and hat usually worn by actress Brenda Blethyn.
Posting a picture on social media at the time, she wrote: “Filming in Northumberland. Decided to go all in with a Vera tribute.”
The former Strictly contestant also visited Holy Island where she popped into 1st Class Food.
The synopsis in the Radio Times says: ‘The comedian returns for a fresh batch of adventures, beginning with a voyage to the north east corner of England, taking in the Pennines and the Northumberland coast. Susan also visits the island of Lindisfarne, where she hears tales of Viking raids.’