A sea fret came in on Friday night as spectators watched Billy Elliot in the castle’s Inner Ward but the sun returned for Saturday night’s screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The screenings are part of the castle’s summer alfresco cinema series which includes Mama Mia! Here We Go Again on August 27 and The Blues Brothers on August 28.

In previous years, the castle has screened Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman to sell out crowds, while the first Mamma Mia movie was on last August.

Cinema goers at the open air screening of Billy Elliott in the grounds of Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

