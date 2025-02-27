Athletics legend Steve Cram visits Bamburgh and Seahouses in Northumberland on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Robson Green is joined by athletics legend Steve Cram for his latest ‘Weekend Escape’.

The middle-distance runner and broadcaster joins Robson on a boat trip from Seahouses to the Farne Islands to watch seals and seabirds.

The duo take to Bamburgh beach to sample the practice of ‘walking meditation’ as they create labyrinths in the sand before spending the night at Laverock Law Holiday Cottages, near Lowick.

The mini break ends in a session of green woodworking at a bushcraft site near Northumberland National Park.

Robson, on his Instagram page, writes: ‘DON'T MISS TONIGHT BBC 2 6:30pm and on BBC iPlayer NEW 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' as I spend a two day getaway with a true North Eastern legend!!!

‘He just happens to be one of the worlds greatest middle distance athletes of all time. He is a Commonwealth champion, a European champion and a world champion who has now become the voice of athletics across the globe.

‘He is the arrow from Jarrow.........the 'Jarra Arra!' Steve Cram.

‘Whether it was spending time alongside Ben viewing the astonishing marine life off Seahouses coastline aboard St. Cuthbert III, or doing the labyrinth walk with Jacqueline searching for inner peace or resting our heads for the night in astonishing @laverocklawholidaycottages with Harvest and Dave then ending our two day getaway with Chris and Terry from Northern Woodcraft by immersing ourselves in the world of all things Bushcraft it was a great way to relax, reset and recharge. Till the next time Steve! You Legend!’

Episode 14 of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Thursday, February 27 and is available on BBC iplayer.

Robson Green and Steve Cram on the Northumberland coast.

1. Episode 14

Robson Green and Steve Cram on the Northumberland coast. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Robson Green and Steve Cram on a trip to the Farne Islands.

2. Episode 14

Robson Green and Steve Cram on a trip to the Farne Islands. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Taking a trip to Longstone lighthouse on the Farne Islands.

3. Episode 14

Taking a trip to Longstone lighthouse on the Farne Islands. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Doing a bit of woodwork.

4. Episode 14

Doing a bit of woodwork. Photo: Zoila Brozas

