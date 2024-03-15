Another screening for schools of One Life at The Maltings in Berwick after hundreds attend first one
Earlier this month, The Maltings welcomed more than 300 pupils and staff from schools in the area to see a community screening of Warner Bros. One Life.
It is based on the true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton (played by Anthony Hopkins), who, in the months leading up to the Second World War, rescued 669 predominantly Jewish children from the Nazis.
With the first community screening selling out so quickly, the venue will now be providing another screening of One Life for those schools who were unable to attend the earlier date.
Daniel Cox, programme manager at The Maltings, said: “We're delighted to have hosted this special screening of One Life for local school children.
“Sir Nicholas Winton's story is one of extraordinary courage and selflessness and films of this calibre and subject matter offer a unique way to engage with our history, sparking important conversations about the world around them.”
If you are a member of a local school or community group and would like to talk to The Maltings about an idea for a community screening or event, call the team via the Box Office on 01289 330999.
For more information on Maltings (Berwick) Trust and its programme of live performance (theatre, opera, music, dance, comedy), workshops and classes, visual art exhibitions, community productions and digital cinema screenings, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk