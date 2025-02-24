Alnwick's Lilidorei goes global as Duchess of Northumberland series airs on Amazon Prime US
Following its success when it was shown on More4 in the UK last year, the series featuring Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, is now set to reach an audience of 300 million people across America.
The series follows the construction of the £15.5 million Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden, a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual surprises designed to encourage children to unplug from smart devices and immerse themselves in imaginative play.
Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, said he was ‘delighted’ with the commission, hoping it will attract more US tourists to visit Northumberland.
“We are thrilled that Amazon Prime US recognised the potential of this docu-series for its audience showcasing the lengthy process of creating Lilidorei, which has captivated both children and adults alike since launching in 2023,” he said.
“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty of Northumberland across America and establish Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden as must-see tourist attractions within the UK.
“We have high hopes of welcoming even more overseas visitors to the attractions following the Amazon Prime US broadcasts, especially those travelling from London to Edinburgh, who can hop off at our local train station at Alnmouth and enjoy a truly unique experience in the heart of Northumberland.”
The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom is now available to stream on Amazon Prime US. UK viewers can catch up on demand at Channel4.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.