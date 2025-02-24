The Lilidorei play village is going global after Amazon Prime US aired the first in a six-part docuseries ‘The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its success when it was shown on More4 in the UK last year, the series featuring Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, is now set to reach an audience of 300 million people across America.

The series follows the construction of the £15.5 million Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden, a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual surprises designed to encourage children to unplug from smart devices and immerse themselves in imaginative play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, said he was ‘delighted’ with the commission, hoping it will attract more US tourists to visit Northumberland.

The Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, at the launch of Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

“We are thrilled that Amazon Prime US recognised the potential of this docu-series for its audience showcasing the lengthy process of creating Lilidorei, which has captivated both children and adults alike since launching in 2023,” he said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty of Northumberland across America and establish Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden as must-see tourist attractions within the UK.

“We have high hopes of welcoming even more overseas visitors to the attractions following the Amazon Prime US broadcasts, especially those travelling from London to Edinburgh, who can hop off at our local train station at Alnmouth and enjoy a truly unique experience in the heart of Northumberland.”

The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom is now available to stream on Amazon Prime US. UK viewers can catch up on demand at Channel4.com