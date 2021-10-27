Alnwick shop receives visit from BBC Antiques Road Trip
The BBC Antiques Road Trip has paid a visit to Alnwick Vintage & Antique.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:47 pm
Presenters and antique experts Philip Serrell and Irita Marriott popped into the Market Place shop on Monday.
Helen McKenzie and Karen Millward were there to welcome them and help them look around.
"Both experts seemed to thoroughly enjoy their time in the shop choosing three items to buy to take to auction,” said Helen. “Of course, we can’t disclose what was bought but all will be revealed when the show is aired next spring.”