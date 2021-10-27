Alnwick shop receives visit from BBC Antiques Road Trip

The BBC Antiques Road Trip has paid a visit to Alnwick Vintage & Antique.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:47 pm
Helen McKenzie and Karen Millward from Alnwick Vintage and Antique welcomed Irita Marriott and Philip Serrell from the BBC's Antiques Road Trip to their shop.
Helen McKenzie and Karen Millward from Alnwick Vintage and Antique welcomed Irita Marriott and Philip Serrell from the BBC's Antiques Road Trip to their shop.

Presenters and antique experts Philip Serrell and Irita Marriott popped into the Market Place shop on Monday.

Helen McKenzie and Karen Millward were there to welcome them and help them look around.

"Both experts seemed to thoroughly enjoy their time in the shop choosing three items to buy to take to auction,” said Helen. “Of course, we can’t disclose what was bought but all will be revealed when the show is aired next spring.”

Read More

Read More
Fish and chips on the menu for The Hairy Bikers in Northumberland

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Alnwick