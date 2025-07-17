A special premiere is being held to celebrate a fantasy thriller shot largely in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warlord has already proved a big hit around the world following its release on Amazon and Apple.

A northern premiere is being held at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, August 22, just a few miles from Chillingham Castle where much of the movie was filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Stuart Brennan said: “We shot the movie in and around Northumberland, mainly at Chillingham Castle and we wanted to give back and support the local community.

Billy Boyd and Ryan Gage, The Sheriff & Brute.

"By holding a premiere here and having a Q&A, local people will get to learn about the journey of the movie and hopefully inspire them that films made in the area have a huge international audience, as we’re proving.”

Set in a world rife with injustice, Warlord follows a peaceful Wood Elf leader forced to take up arms against an oppressive Sheriff and his mercenaries.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Georgina Leonidas (Harry Potter) along with Jennifer English, known for her role as ‘Shadowheart’ in the hit video game Baldur’s Gate III, Warlord delivers a fresh take on medieval fantasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With cinematography by Doug Milsome BSC, ASC (Full Metal Jacket, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves), the film boasts a striking visual aesthetic reminiscent of classic epic filmmaking.

Warlord.

Brennan explains: “I grew up inspired by stories like Robin Hood, and I wanted to craft a film that explores timeless struggles – oppression, resistance, and the cost of war. Warlord is an intense, character-driven journey that resonates strongly with fans of Warhammer, Warcraft and Lord of the Rings.”

The production company Stronghold, teamed up with Alnwick Brewery, Alnwick Rum Company and Lindisfarne Mead to create a unique Battle Brew Beer, a delicious Elven Rum and a spicy Elven Mead. These will be free to taste at the screening.

Jessica Maxfield, Stronghold’s production manager, said: “We love continuing the story of our projects off screen and finding local partners who have been so enthusiastic and creative in coming up with these delicious treats, has helped us achieve just that. It’s the start of a brilliant partnership. And what better way to watch the movie, then sipping on Elven Mead?”

Tickets are on sale for the event at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/warlord/