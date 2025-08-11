Alnwick Playhouse to screen Ukrainian war documentary to support aid efforts
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ follows a Ukrainian platoon’s dangerous mission to traverse a heavily fortified mile of forest to liberate a strategic village from Russian forces.
The film, which features an embedded journalist witnessing the harsh realities of war, offers an unflinching look at the ongoing conflict and the uncertainty surrounding its conclusion.
The documentary will be shown on three occasions at Alnwick Playhouse: Tuesday 26th August at 7.15pm; Wednesday 27th August at 4.15pm; and Thursday 28th August at 7pm.
Donation buckets will be available at each screening to raise money for ‘Pickups For Peace’, a charity that has been supplying four-wheel drive vehicles and urgently required aid to the people of Ukraine since February 2023.
The screenings offer local audiences an opportunity to contribute directly to humanitarian efforts supporting Ukraine during these challenging times.