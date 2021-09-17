Alnwick man delighted to showcase Northumberland coast on BBC series Take A Hike

Take A Hike contestant Paul Mason.

Alnwick man Paul Mason is one of the five hikers taking part in next week’s episodes and he chose to head for the coast on his walk.

"We visited some stunning parts of Northumberland but obviously I wanted mine to be the best so I chose the coastal walk from Boulmer to Craster,” explained the 60-year-old civil servant.

"It’s a walk that takes me back to my childhood when we used to go down to Sugar Sands beach, play on the sand at Boulmer or head down to Craster.”

Take A Hike contestants hiking in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

He fully expects TV viewers to love it.

"Not that we need to promote Northumberland any more than it has been these last couple of years,” he adds.

The walkers rate the quality of the route, picnic, views and entertainment, with the favourite winning the ‘Golden Walking Stick’.

"It’s very similar to other reality shows like ‘Come Dine With Me’ and ‘Four in a Bed’,” says Paul.

His walk from Boulmer to Craster will feature in Friday’s episode.

It was filmed in early May and Paul recalls: “We had every season weather-wise over the five days – rain, sun and even snow!”

He applied for the show back in March after seeing a flyer seeking contestants.

"I love walking and I thought it was a great way to advertise what a fantastic we live in,” he said. “So I applied and got an audition where they ask you to tell them a bit about yourself.”

He is no stranger to TV, having previously appeared on BBC quiz show ‘Impossible’ and game show ‘Can’t Touch This’.

"Take A Hike was a fantastic experience and it was so much fun,” said Paul. “All five of us got along really well.

"It’ll be exciting to watch it back, although I’m a bit nervous too,” he admits. “I’m curious to see what makes it into the show after such long days filming.

"Most of all I’m hoping that the fun we all had comes through to everyone watching.”

Take A Hike airs Monday-Friday on BBC Two at 6.30pm from September 20.