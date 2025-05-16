The Alnwick Garden is offering a unique opportunity to feature on the big screen in its 2025 summer advert campaign.

The short film, which will be captured on Tuesday, May 27, will showcase the spirit of The Garden and Lilidorei through the eyes of its visitors.

The advert will be broadcast widely in cinemas and across streaming platforms such as Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime – as five lucky families will be chosen to star in the production.

Applications are encouraged from those of all ages and families wishing to apply are asked to film a 30 second video showing why they should be chosen for the advert.

Ian McAllister, strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, explained: “We’re excited to roll out the red carpet and invite people from 1 to 100 to enter our casting call and be in with a chance of featuring in our summer advert.

“Whether you’ve loved visiting us for years, or have just discovered the magic of The Garden, we want to hear from you. No family is too big or too small – we’re looking for a vibrant mix of people to reflect the diversity and spirit of our visitors.”

He added: “To enter, simply fill out our casting form with your details, and upload a 30 second video of you and your family, showing us why you should be included in our campaign.”

The Alnwick Garden is accepting entries until Tuesday, May 20 and the casting form can be found here.