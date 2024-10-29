Trigger Fish celebrates the region’s natural beauty and marine life.

Alnwick based filmmakers have teamed up to create a short film that delves into the unique spearfishing opportunities along the North East coastline.

Titled Trigger Fish, the film celebrates the region’s natural beauty and marine life.

Filmakers Helen Burt and Pierre Melion have combined cinematic footage of rugged cliffs, hidden coves, and vibrant marine ecosystems, the film tells the story of local spearfishing adventures that provide fresh seafood from ocean to plate.

The film is set to launch as part of the Tide to Table initiative, which seeks to reconnect people with the region’s coastal resources and shine a spotlight on its vibrant ecosystem.

Helen said: “Our goal is to inspire people to explore the incredible opportunities right on their doorstep. We want to showcase not just spearfishing as a thrilling adventure, but also as a way to gather fresh local seafood while respecting the delicate marine environment.”

The filmmakers aim to make fresh, sustainable seafood more accessible to everyone by illustrating the balance between adventure and sustainability and how spearfishing allows for a minimal impact harvest to preserve the ecosystem.

The mental health benefits of water immersion and how time spent in the ocean can help manage grief and support mental wellbeing is also explored.

"Around 70% of seafood caught in the UK is exported,” Pierre explained. “We want to ensure that fresh, local seafood is something everyone can enjoy and appreciate, whether you’re an experienced diver or just a seafood lover looking for the best catch in the area.”

For more information about the film and the Tide to Table initiative, visit https://tidetotable.co.uk/.