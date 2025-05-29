An adventure documentary series is kicking off with a film celebrating Northumberland landscapes and heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the beginning of a wider documentary series uncovering the UK's hidden gems, The Secret Kingdom will spotlight a different region and its unique stories in each episode.

The series will begin with a journey through Northumberland in a film packed with natural beauty, rich history, and local people – produced by Olivia Bell and directed and edited by Chris Stokoe from Adventure Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In collaboration with local business Overland Adventures, owner Darren Smith joins adventurer Billy Ward as they take to the road in Land Rover Defenders to explore Northumberland’s rugged coastlines, ancient castles and meet local characters along the way.

Adventurer Billy Ward and Overland Adventures owner Darren Smith are the stars of the short film.

From the director to the stars, the film celebrates local talent with an all-North East team and collaborators.

Director, Chris Stokoe said: "This was a really cool opportunity to share what adventures we have on our doorstep, sometimes these amazing places go under the radar and this was a chance to really show what you can find without having to go a million miles.

“It all started with a local focus - being from the region, I wanted to bring the North East to people in a fun way, and show what we all love about it, what we grew up loving about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the culture, the history, the local businesses and maybe most importantly the people, and Billy and Darren are such a great example of that.”

The pair explore Northumberland's castles and coastline, meeting local people along the way.

"And in a bigger sense it's about shining a light on regions and the experiences you have when you gather some good mates and get out on an adventure.”

Producer, Olivia Bell added: “This first episode of The Secret Kingdom came together through pure passion for the North East and the brilliant people who helped us make it happen.

"It’s amazing what we’ve been able to achieve with such limited resources, and we’re so proud of the result. I promise you’ll fall in love with Northumberland, and you’ll see why it’s the perfect place to kick off our series!”

The series will launch on June 17, and the trailer can be seen here.