8 Northumberland locations featured in final series of ITV drama Vera

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:24 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:18 GMT
As the beloved North East based ITV crime series, Vera, comes to an end, fans may have fun spotting the familiar Northumberland locations that featured in the two-part season finale.

In its 14 successful series’, Vera has filmed in locations across Northumberland, Newcastle, County Durham and Teesside.

Here are some spots in Northumberland from the very last episodes, Inside and The Dark Wives, which you may recognise.

  1. The River Wansbeck (Ashington)
Vera (contributed pic)Vera (contributed pic)
Vera (contributed pic)

Many fans will have noticed that the River Wansbeck is used throughout the series including its iconic bridge at Ashington, although it is sometimes wrongly referred to by characters as the River Tyne.

  1. Lindisfarne (Holy Island)

A farmhouse on Lindisfarne island has continued to serve as the exterior or Vera’s home throughout the series. Detectives are also seen driving down the causeway.

  1. Glanton

The small, lesser known village of Glanton got its piece of stardom as it featured in the final ever episode. The village was renamed Ghyllstead, and popular local pub, The Queens Head also make an appearance given a new name, The Stanhope Arms.

  1. Amble and Alnmouth

Amble is used in the series as scenic coastal backgrounds, highlighting the tight knit fishing communities.

  1. Rothley Crags (Scots Gap)

Three fictional ancient standing stones were created at Rothley Crags in the Northumberland countryside. Doubling as the title of the episode, the stones are named ‘The Dark Wives’.

  1. Bamburgh

The iconic Bamburgh castle, and its surrounding dunes also appear again in the final series.

  1. Cambois

In series 14, the characters returned to the Southeast Northumberland village of Cambois to film. Fans spotted the cast filming in the housing estate back in May.

  1. St Mary’s Lighthouse (Whitley Bay)

Located on the tiny island of St Mary’s, the famous lighthouse featured in the penultimate episode of Vera.

