28 Years Later set to provide big boost to tourism and film industry in Northumberland

Northumberland is set to benefit from a new influx of tourists thanks to 28 Years Later.

The newly-released film directed by Danny Boyle and starring Jodie Comer was largely filmed in the county, with Holy Island and Rothbury among the key locations.

A new campaign inviting people to ‘Visit If You Dare’ has been launched by Visit Northumberland in partnership with VisitBritain and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “We are confident Northumberland's visitor economy will receive a boost as a result of the release of 28 Year Later.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Danny Boyle at the 28 Years Later world premiere in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“The campaign positions Northumberland as a must-see destination for film lovers and adventurers alike. We look forward to welcoming new visitors drawn by the magic of the movies – and the unforgettable experiences that await them, not just at the key filming locations, but also at the places nearby to profile where they can stay, visit, eat and enjoy endless experiences across the county.”

The film and TV industry contributed £23m to the North East economy last year.

Gayle Woodruffe, operations manager at North East Screen, said: “We do lots of work with film and TV but 28 Years Later gives us that international audience.

"All the people involved in making it have told us how much they enjoyed being in the North East and how welcoming the people were. We hope that will encourage them to come back.

Judy Wong and Caroline Stewart from Alnwick.

"It’s also nice that this isn’t a ‘grim up north’ type of film. It really does showcase the beautiful countryside, big skies and vast wilderness.”

Several local people who featured as extras in the film were invited to a gala screening at the Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.

Judy Wong, owner of Origami Café in Alnwick, said: “I was so pleased to be given a support-actor role as an Infected, and be part of this great adventure.”

Judy told of her experience going for costume fittings in Newcastle and London in advance of filming. This included red contact lenses and ‘zombie dentures’ made especially for her.

Adam Bell with 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle.

“The role involved lots of running and screaming, including through a church and across a field,” said Judy, who may also appear in the next in the series of films, called ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’, due for release in early 2026.

Judy said: “The second film was a very different experience to the first. At one point I spent nearly a whole day standing in a cold river in County Durham in the pouring rain! But it was still just as interesting.”

She added: ‘I’d like to express my gratitude to all my regulars within Alnwick, who’ve shown such great support and excitement for me. It’s added to my overall surreal experience.”

Builder Adam Bell, a regular with Alnwick Theatre Club, also featured as an extra, but this time as a surviving villager on Holy Island.

He said: “I auditioned for a part, and they gave me a role as a survivor on the island. During filming I picked up a turnip to use as a prop and wondered if it would make the big screen.”

“I wasn’t disappointed. I spotted myself a few times during the gala screening with my turnip as well as in other scenes.

"Filming on Lindisfarne was a great experience. I’ve been a supporting actor in a lot of film and TV, but the buzz around 28 Years Later made it my favourite role ever.

"It’s interesting seeing professional artists at work, and how major blockbuster movies are made. I’m so glad to have been a part of that.”

Caroline Stewart, of Alnwick and Amble based Bari Tea Brewery, said: “The event was so exciting – there were cameras everywhere and everyone was dressed up for the occasion.

“I really enjoyed the film. I usually avoid scary horror / zombie movies, but this one was very character driven, political and emotional. The cinematography was amazing, and Holy Island and Northumberland looked stunning. There was a collective audience sigh when Sycamore Gap made a brief appearance.”

The film shows at Alnwick Playhouse from July 4-16.