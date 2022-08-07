South Shields comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey did the region proud by making it to the show’s semi-final in the 2019 series with popstar Faye Tozer, who lives in Boldon, finishing as runner-up in 2018.
Meanwhile, Dragons’ Den panellist Sara Davies, of Wynyard, danced through to week eight of the competition last year with professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.
So we’ve got high hopes for a regional star making us proud in the Strictly studio in the run-up to Christmas 2022!
We turned to fans of the show on our social media pages to find out which North East celebrity they would love to see ‘keep dancing’ throughout the Autumn.
From reality TV royalty to comedy legends and a professional chef, here are some of your top picks.
Page 1 of 4