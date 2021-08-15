16 pictures of the stunning setting for Bamburgh Castle's cinema nights

The outdoor screenings of the musicals Dirty Dancing and Grease went ahead on lovely summer nights on Friday and Saturday (August 13 and 14, 2021). Crowds were necessarily smaller than previous years due to enforced social distancing due to Covid. Two more open-air cinema nights are due to be held on Friday, August 27 (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Saturday, August 28 (Mamma Mia!). For ticket information, visit https://www.bamburghcastle.com/whats-on/