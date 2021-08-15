Images from Bamburgh Castle's cinema nights on August 13 and 14, 2021.
16 pictures of the stunning setting for Bamburgh Castle's cinema nights

There are few more spectacular backdrops for a movie night under the stars than Bamburgh Castle.

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 10:18 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 10:27 pm

The outdoor screenings of the musicals Dirty Dancing and Grease went ahead on lovely summer nights on Friday and Saturday (August 13 and 14, 2021). Crowds were necessarily smaller than previous years due to enforced social distancing due to Covid. Two more open-air cinema nights are due to be held on Friday, August 27 (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Saturday, August 28 (Mamma Mia!). For ticket information, visit https://www.bamburghcastle.com/whats-on/

1. Sea view

The stunning view from within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday evening, August 13, 2021.

Photo: Paul Larkin

2. Evening glow

A glow within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13, 2021, as the sun goes down ahead of the screening of Dirty Dancing.

Photo: Paul Larkin

3. Friday sunset

The sun sets on a magnificent scene looking towards Lindisfarne Castle (on the horizon to the right of the picture) from inside Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13.

Photo: Paul Larkin

4. Impressive setting

Waiting for the start of Dirty Dancing within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Photo: Paul Larkin

