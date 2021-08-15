16 pictures of the stunning setting for Bamburgh Castle's cinema nights

The outdoor screenings of the musicals Dirty Dancing and Grease went ahead on lovely summer nights on Friday and Saturday (August 13 and 14, 2021). Crowds were necessarily smaller than previous years due to enforced social distancing due to Covid. Two more open-air cinema nights are due to be held on Friday, August 27 (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Saturday, August 28 (Mamma Mia!). For ticket information, visit https://www.bamburghcastle.com/whats-on/
1. Sea view
The stunning view from within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday evening, August 13, 2021.
Photo: Paul Larkin
2. Evening glow
A glow within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13, 2021, as the sun goes down ahead of the screening of Dirty Dancing.
Photo: Paul Larkin
3. Friday sunset
The sun sets on a magnificent scene looking towards Lindisfarne Castle (on the horizon to the right of the picture) from inside Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13.
Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Impressive setting
Waiting for the start of Dirty Dancing within the grounds of Bamburgh Castle on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Photo: Paul Larkin