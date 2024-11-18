Festive Arts in Alnwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new arts' fair in Alnwick will give an extra special boost to an action-packed weekend of festive fun.

The very first Art in Alnwick takes place at the beautiful St James Church Centre, on Pottergate this Saturday, November 23. Around 15 artists and makers will be showcasing and selling their creations, with everything from original art and prints, to jewellery, ceramics, textiles and more. There's something for most tastes and budgets, making it a perfect opportunity to find special, unique gifts for loved ones or maybe treat yourself. Entry to the event is free.

Organised by north Northumberland-based arts' company The Tin Shed, the fair is among a number of events taking place in Alnwick this Saturday. As well as the weekly market, Santa is making a special visit to The Alnwick Gardens, which are also open for the annual Winter Lights display. See their website for further details.

Find out more about Art in Alnwick and other events via The Tin Shed's website at www.thetinshed.co.uk