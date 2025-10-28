Feel-good family show lights up Sunderland Empire this half term

Astravaganza Entertainment Brings Hit Musical Nativity! to Sunderland Empire, Showcasing Local Talent on a Major Stage As the school holidays draw to a close, Astravaganza Entertainment is set to light up the Sunderland Empire with its spectacular production of Nativity! The Musical — running Friday 31st October and Saturday 1st November. This vibrant, feel-good show not only marks the perfect family outing to end the half-term, but also shines a spotlight on local performers and young talent from across the North East, bringing community theatre to one of the region’s most iconic stages.

With tickets almost sold out, excitement is building fast.

Local Talent Takes the Spotlight, presented by Astravaganza Entertainment and produced by Liam Glendinning, Nativity! The Musical tells the heartwarming and hilarious story of St Bernadette’s School, where teacher Mr Maddens accidentally promises that a Hollywood producer will turn their school's Nativity into a movie. With the help of the eccentric Mr Poppy and a group of spirited children, chaos, laughter, and joy unfold as they chase their dream of stardom.

The production features a large North East cast, blending professional and emerging performers — a core part of Astravaganza’s mission to give local artists a platform to perform in large-scale productions.

Producer Liam Glendinning said: “Astravaganza Entertainment has always been about giving local talent the chance to shine. Nativity! The Musical is a perfect example of how we can take a well-loved story and fill it with the energy, humour, and heart of the North East. It’s a show that brings people together — whether you’re performing or watching, you leave smiling.”

A Family Favourite with a Regional Twist

Nativity! The Musical is packed with all the songs audiences know and love — including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, and One Night One Moment — alongside fresh choreography and a big-hearted community spirit.

Director David Ducasse added: “This show has everything — laughter, music, and that feel-good factor that connects with everyone. It’s uplifting, it’s full of personality, and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate the creativity of our region.”

Feel-good, funny, and full of festive cheer — Astravaganza Entertainment’s Nativity! The Musical is the perfect end to the school holidays and the ultimate start to Christmas.

With less than a week to go, tickets are in extremely high demand — and with availability now very limited, audiences are being urged to book quickly to avoid disappointment. Tickets available now: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/astravaganza-entertainment-presents-nativity-the-musical/sunderland-empire/calendar/2025-11-01