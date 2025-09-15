Fatherhood in focus as trailblazing theatre show comes to Northumberland

A dance and theatre show which explores delights and difficulties of being a dad, arrives in the north east for three dates - including Hearth Arts Centre in Horsley.

Fatherhood is the creation of artist Shane Shambhu. It explores the complexities of being a father in the 21st century, especially of a young son of mixed South Indian, Turkish and Austrian heritage.

Centred around everyday, relatable experiences, Fatherhood portrays epic journeys and domestic dilemmas with humour and sensitivity.

Three very different characters, each with their own stories of being and having a dad explore the highs and lows of fatherhood across generations and across continents.

The show comes to Barningham Village Hall (11 Oct), Hearth Arts Centre Horsley (12 Oct) and Bishop Auckland Town Hall (15 Oct).

Shane Shambhu, creator and performer in Fatherhood, said: “When I became a dad, the focus of my life completely shifted. I had to embrace a new identity with a different outlook and priorities from my former self.

“As a father of a mixed heritage son in Britain, I have to navigate a new set of parameters. How do I even begin the discussion and conversation with my son around race, language and identity being a brown father in modern Britain? How can I help him to negotiate multiple belongings?”

The show was created by Birmingham-based physical theatre company Altered Skin and borough to the north east by Rural Touring Dance Initiative - a national project supporting dance artists and rural promoters to make great dance events happen in rural spaces.

Every performance of Fatherhood includes integrated captions created specially for the show. Featuring Altered Skin’s unique blend of physical theatre and multilingual text, Fatherhood also includes BSL and other sign languages to ensure that accessibility for D/deaf and hard of hearing audiences is at the heart of the show.

Fatherhood North East dates:

Saturday 11 October | 7.30pm: Barningham Village Hall, County Durham, DL11 7DW, 7.30pm. TICKETS

Sunday 12 October | 4pm: Hearth Arts Centre, Main Road, Horsley, Northumberland, NE15 0NT, 4pm. TICKETS

Wednesday 15 October | 7.30pm: Bishop Auckland Town Hall, Market Pl, Bishop Auckland DL14 7NP. TICKETS