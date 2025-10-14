Family fun at annual fireworks display next week

Last year's event

A spectacular display of pyrotechnics is promised at Ashington Learning Partnership’s annual fireworks display next week.

Families can experience a magical night under the stars as dazzling fireworks illuminate the sky, and delight in thrilling fairground rides, fun games, stalls and mouth-watering treats, which are all available to purchase on the night.

The hugely popular event is hosted each year by the Friends of Bothal Primary charity, supported by staff from the trust’s Bothal and Central Primary Schools.

Funds raised go to the charity and the committee decides on awards of funding for resources Bothal Primary School is unable to provide. Any awards are match-funded for Central Primary School.

The funfair at last year's event

The display is being held at Bothal Primary School’s Upper Site, High Market, Ashington, NE63 8NT from 5pm to 7.30pm next Tuesday, October 21.

Tickets costing £5 per person (under 4s free) can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alp-fireworks-spectacular-tickets-1715605445069 or you can pay on the night for £6.

Louise Hall, Executive Headteacher at Ashington Learning Partnership, said: “Our annual fireworks display is always a highlight of the year for the local community, and staff and pupils are really looking forward to it.

“Last year we raised nearly £2,500 for school funds thanks to a fantastic crowd of more than 1,200 people. Hopefully we can do even better next week!”

Tickets purchased online will be emailed out and scanned on the night so they need to be ready to show on arrival - wristbands will not be used this year.