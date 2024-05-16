Family favourites return to Queen’s Hall with brand new productions this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Audiences are in for a treat this December as Kitchen Zoo present not one but TWO new shows for young audiences and families to enjoy during the festive period.

This year, the North East based company, who specialise in creating joyful, energetic theatre, will take over both performance spaces in the venue offering a show in the main theatre for over 5’s alongside a show for under 6’s in Queen’s Hall Studio.

For audiences aged 5+ and their families, it has been announced today that the company will be presenting a magical retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk (7 December – 4 January)filled with humour, live music, puppets and plenty of festive fun, as well as a few surprises along the way!

In Queen’s Hall’s Studio, Kitchen Zoo’s new production The Night Before ChrisMouse (7 – 31 December) will delight audiences aged 6 and under. Little ones (and their grown-ups!) are invited to join Mouse on a Christmas Eve mission to remember. Told with original music, puppets and ‘lots of opportunity to squeak along’, the show promises a perfect first theatre experience and all performances are relaxed.

The Night Before ChrisMouse team in rehearsals at Queen’s Hall - Richard Flood, Sophie Teasdale, Imogen Melhuish, Hannah Goudie-Hunter, Elena Millar, Bob Nicholson and Tim Dalling. Picture: Von Fox Promotions.

“The team at Kitchen Zoo are absolute geniuses when it comes to writing original shows that are as entertaining for little ones as they are for the adults accompanying them.”The Daddy Voyage

The acclaimed theatre company have established themselves as firm family favourites in Hexham previously bringing sell out Christmas shows including The Three Bears at Christmas and Hey Diddle Diddle to Queen’s Hall’s Studio.

Kitchen Zoo Co-Directors Bob Nicholson and Hannah Goudie-Hunter commented: “It may be only May, but we are excited to be returning to Queen’s Hall this Christmas. For the last few years, we have been bringing our touring productions to audiences in the town. This year is even more exciting as we’re creating two new productions especially for Hexham. We’ll be working with our theatre-making friends to create two new productions featuring music, puppetry and festive magic, for the whole family to enjoy.

Jack and the Beanstalk is a new production for everyone age 5 – 105. We’ve just planted a handful of magic beans so watch out for a Beanstalk popping up! We’ve been dreaming up adventures for our Christmas Mouse too, watching her scramble over piles of presents and making Christmas wishes. We can’t wait to share these stories and more with you in December.”

Katy Taylor, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Queen’s Hall Arts said: “We’re delighted to be able to build on our existing relationship with Kitchen Zoo as well as cater to the huge demand for their work locally by commissioning the new shows.

To be the first venue presenting the productions is really exciting and we can’t wait to see Kitchen Zoo inject their unique brand of humour and magic into the much-loved Jack and the Beanstalk story as well as presenting a brand-new show in our Studio.

Once again, we’re raising money through our Theatre Tickets Fund which sees every £10 donated making it possible for a local child to see the show. So far, the fund supported over 500 children to see our Christmas shows. We’re also proud to be able to offer free tickets to Emergency Services staff again on Saturday 7 December as a special thank you to those who work incredibly hard to look after us all over the Christmas period and throughout the year.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Thursday 16 May online at www.queenshall.co.uk and at the Queen’s Hall Box Office (01434 652477).

The Night Before ChrisMouse is suitable for children aged 6 and under and is at the Queen’s Hall in Hexham from 7-31 December. Tickets start from £8.50. All performances are relaxed and there is a British Sign Language Interpreted performance on Thursday 19 December at 10.30am.

Jack and the Beanstalk is suitable for children aged 5 and over and is at the Queen’s Hall in Hexham from 7 December – 4 January. Tickets start from £13. There are relaxed and British Sign Language Interpreted performances on Saturday 14 December at 11am and Friday 27 December at 2.30pm.

Donations to the Theatre Ticket Fund can be made online or at the box office. Book Free Emergency Service staff tickets for the Jack and the Beanstalk performance on 7 December at 2.30pm at the box office or by phone, subject to availability.