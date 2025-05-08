Fall back in love with the planet this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Wildlife Trust urges people to ‘fall back in love with the planet’ one wild day at a time, this June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new poll conducted for The Wildlife Trusts has revealed that more than half of those responding said connecting to nature by listening to bird song, hearing bees buzz, and seeing and smelling wildflowers was beneficial to their health and wellbeing.

The Savanta poll was carried out ahead of The Wildlife Trusts’ 30 Days Wild challenge, which takes place across Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside in June and calls on people to soak up the joy of the natural world throughout the month, this year through a weekly series of fun, themed activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last ten years, 30 Days Wild has attracted more than three million participants across the country and helped people to get outside, to enjoy and connect with nature as part of their everyday lives.

Explore the Northumberland coastline this June.

The latest poll asked more than 2,000 people which they felt benefited their health most, whether that be connecting with nature where they lived; seeking out nature and green space; leaning about local nature and wildlife; or being inspired creatively by nature.

The majority (51%, 1,144) highlighted connecting with nature where they lived as the best way to boost their health and wellbeing. 30 Days Wild gives people the chance to notice nature on their doorsteps.

To celebrate this year’s month-long national campaign, Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be hosting a series of Big Wild Weekend events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, June 14 there will be a day of fun-filled activities at Northumberlandia on Blagdon Lane all aimed at connecting people to nature to improve their feelings of wellbeing.

Celebrate the planet this June.

Between 10am and 2pm, the wildlife charity will be hosting outdoor yoga, sound bath and mindfulness sessions, an introduction to foraging, medicinal herb walks, forest bathing, nature inspired crafting, all to the soothing music of a local hand pan group.

Further up the coast at the Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve, there will be the opportunity to find out more about the species that call the reserve home via a series of free family friendly nature activities, talks and walks on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June, between 10am and 4pm.

The activity weekend at Hauxley is generously funded partly through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer says:“Connecting to the natural world is the first step to caring for it and playing a part in protecting it. It starts with the simple things - listening to morning birdsong, to hedgerows humming with life, or even just pausing to watch the clouds drift across the sky. This June, join the 30 Days Wild family and fall back in love with nature.”

Celebrate 30 Days Wild this June.

Cel Spellman, actor and ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, says:“I love connecting with nature - I really try to make a conscious effort to do it more and make time for it; for me, it’s of paramount importance. So, 30 Days Wild is an amazing opportunity to do just that and give us all the nudge we sometimes need.

"There are small things everyone can do to help wildlife and nature wherever they live. I can’t wait to get involved with the help of The Wildlife Trusts’ handy guides to making a difference. I know what my 30 days are going to look like in June and hope yours might look the same too!”

In this year’s challenge people can take part in fun, distinctive, themed activities each week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help nature where you live | Try growing wildlife friendly plants, leaving food and water out, or building homes for wildlife.

Get physical with nature in mind | Find adventure in the everyday by going for local bike rides or new woodland walks. Try out wildlife yoga or play sensory bingo.

Learn about the amazing wildlife around us | Download our spotter guide and see how many creatures can be found, join a wildlife talk and learn from experts, or read a book about wildlife.

Get creative with nature | Start a nature journal or create a wild picture using fallen objects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inspirational guide packed with ideas is available to everyone who signs up to take part, as well as a free packet of herb seeds to start their nature journey.

Made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 30 Days Wild encourages everyone to connect with nature. It could be going on a snail safari, eating your breakfast outdoors, closing your eyes to listen for bird song, outdoor yoga, or forest bathing.

Sign up today to secure your goodies, including your free seeds, and embark on a journey that promises not just a month, but a lifetime, of wildness! Visit wildlifetrusts.org/30DaysWild.