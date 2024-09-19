Eyemouth geo-walk: between a volcano and the deep sea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 24th September, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk exploring the astonishing geological history of the rocks surrounding Eyemouth.

Eyemouth has been the home to deep sea fishing for for centuries and is no stranger to dramatic events. Digging in to its geological past reveals rocks formed at the bottom of a deep ocean and the nearby evidence for the vent of a volcano.

Eyemouth's history is intimately associated with fishing, an industry which has brought both prosperity and tragedy to the town. Central to this industry in more recent times is the deep water harbour which divides the town as the sea meets the Eye Water. This division is also reflected in the geology. The foreshore and cliffs to the north of the town are volcanic, early Devonian in age and capped with later Devonian sediments. To the south of the Eye Water there are older Silurian greywackes, rocks which formed in the deeps of the ancient Iapetus Ocean and have been crushed between colliding continents. Unsurprisingly these rocks have some epic structures in them which tell of a distant but geologically violent past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 24th September, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk exploring the astonishing geological history of the rocks surrounding Eyemouth. The walk will be approximately 6 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. You will also need to bring a picnic. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/114-berwickshire-coast-rocks-at-eyemouth