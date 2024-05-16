Exploring a volcano at St Abbs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel beyond the Northumberland Coast AONB to explore the volcanic rocks which form St Abbs Head. Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth on Wednesday 22nd May, the walk will be approximately 10 km. It includes walking on steep and sometimes rugged pathways, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful. The walk starts at 11am and finishes around 4pm. Bring your own picnic lunch.

St Abbs Head north of Berwick-upon-Tweed in Scotland dominates the rugged harbour of the small but dramatically set village of St Abbs. Exploring the story of St Abbs volcanic past starts with the vicious looking rubbly outcrops of rock which surround the harbour. It then leads around the magnificent cliff scenery of St Abbs Head, a great walk in its own right, exploring the different geological features which reveal the history of this ancient volcano.

Ian comments: “Volcanoes are some of the most exciting and frightening of geological phenomena – witness some of the recent eruptions we have seen in Hawaii and Iceland. At St Abbs, we see the remains of such a volcano, part of the volcanic activity which shaped the borderlands of Scotland 400 million years ago. The resulting landscape not only provides an exciting backdrop for the walk but also a home for huge numbers of seabirds and a great vantage point to look for dolphins and whales.”

Northumbrian Earth walks explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s human history.

St Abbs from White Heugh

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.