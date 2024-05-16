Exploring a volcano at St Abbs
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Abbs Head north of Berwick-upon-Tweed in Scotland dominates the rugged harbour of the small but dramatically set village of St Abbs. Exploring the story of St Abbs volcanic past starts with the vicious looking rubbly outcrops of rock which surround the harbour. It then leads around the magnificent cliff scenery of St Abbs Head, a great walk in its own right, exploring the different geological features which reveal the history of this ancient volcano.
Ian comments: “Volcanoes are some of the most exciting and frightening of geological phenomena – witness some of the recent eruptions we have seen in Hawaii and Iceland. At St Abbs, we see the remains of such a volcano, part of the volcanic activity which shaped the borderlands of Scotland 400 million years ago. The resulting landscape not only provides an exciting backdrop for the walk but also a home for huge numbers of seabirds and a great vantage point to look for dolphins and whales.”
Northumbrian Earth walks explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s human history.
Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.
If you can’t make the St Abbs walk, the following geowalk will be at Cocklawburn Beach at 10am on Tuesday 28th May.