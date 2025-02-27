Explorers in Berwick-upon-Tweed inspiring local teens to take the lead!

The Three Bridges Explorer Scout Unit in Berwick-upon-Tweed is inspiring local teenagers to take the lead and dream big!

From volunteering at the local Scout campsite, taking part in MasterChef challenges and learning those traditional scouting skills like map reading, the Explorers have already had a busy first four months since they launched in October last year!

Meeting every Monday evening The Three Bridges Explorer Unit, for ages 14-18, aren’t only helping local teens experience some of the over 250 activities scouting has to offer, but they’re also helping them make new friends and gain key #SkillsforLife along the way.

By working towards their Young Leader modules and some working on achieving their Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh awards, the explorers are able to build confidence, leadership and teamwork skills, all of which can help them throughout college, university and beyond!

The Three Bridges ESU building bird boxes

And with more exciting and unmissable opportunities on the horizon to master new skills, like first aid and teamwork to taking part in monopoly runs and adventures in the great outdoors, they’re on the lookout for more local teens to get involved!

Guided by a dedicated team of volunteer leaders, and alongside your new friends, you’ll master new skills and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen!

Ready to begin your Scouting journey?

If you’re aged 14-18 and want to find out more, simply contact the unit at [email protected]