Exciting New Theatre Academy with students guaranteed to perform in 'Nativity!' The Musical at Sunderland Empire Theatre

Astravaganza Entertainment invites families to free taster session on June 24.

Local theatre company Astravaganza Entertainment has launched a brand-new Children’s Theatre Academy in Sunderland, giving local children a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform in Nativity! The Musical at the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

To mark the launch, a free taster session will be held on Tuesday, June 24 from 5pm–7.30pm at the academy’s Ashbrooke location, open to children of all experience levels who are curious about theatre.

Every child who joins the academy will be guaranteed a part in the autumn production of Nativity! The Musical, which runs from October 31 to November 1 at one of the North East’s most iconic venues.

“This is all about giving local kids real opportunities,” said Liam Glendinning, Managing Director of Astravaganza Entertainment. “We’re combining professional-level training with a fun, supportive atmosphere — and finishing with a spectacular show right here at the Sunderland Empire.”

Training and Performance — No Experience Needed

The academy offers professional training in singing, dancing, and acting, with rehearsals held on Monday and Tuesday evenings in Ashbrooke. The first show will feature both adult and child performers from the local area, making it a true professional community production.

Crucially, no prior experience is required — just enthusiasm and a willingness to get stuck in.

“We’ve already had strong interest,” Glendinning added. “Parents love that this isn’t just another club — it’s a real stage experience that builds skills, confidence, and friendships.”

Free Taster Session – Booking Now

Spaces for the free taster session are limited and booking is essential. For more information, enrolment details, or to reserve a place, visit www.astraents.com.

About Astravaganza Entertainment

Astravaganza Entertainment is a North East based theatre company specialising in high-quality stage productions and performing arts education, dedicated to nurturing local talent and bringing live theatre to the heart of the North East.