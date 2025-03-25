Exciting new theatre academy launches in Sunderland.

Astravaganza Entertainment launches new theatre academy with students guaranteed to perform in 'Nativity!' The Musical at Sunderland Empire Theatre.

Astravaganza Entertainment proudly announces the launch of the Astravaganza Entertainment Academy, an inspiring new stage school in Sunderland offering aspiring performers guaranteed opportunities to star in professional standard productions. Students enrolled at the academy will make their debut performance in the beloved family favourite, 'Nativity!' The Musical, at the prestigious Sunderland Empire Theatre.

The Astravaganza Entertainment Academy will deliver exceptional training across all three key performance disciplines—singing, dance, and drama—ensuring students develop comprehensive all round performing arts skills. Classes and rehearsals will be conveniently located at Castle View Enterprise Academy, with show rehearsals every Monday evening and academy classes held on Tuesday evenings.

The opening academy production, 'Nativity!' The Musical, promises audiences a joyful, heartwarming experience, running from Friday 31st October to Saturday 1st November 2025 at the Sunderland Empire Theatre. This exciting opportunity not only provides invaluable stage experience but also showcases local talent alongside a local cast of adult performers.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the Astravaganza Entertainment Academy and offer talented young performers the chance to shine on the Sunderland Empire stage,” said Liam Glendinning, Managing Director and Founder of Astravaganza Entertainment. “'Nativity!' The Musical is the perfect show to kickstart our academy, combining fun, festivity, and the sheer joy of performing. We can’t wait to welcome the community to support these incredible young stars.”

Spaces at the academy are already filling quickly. Interested families are encouraged to register their interest and secure their child's place now.

For enrolment details, tickets, and further information, please visit www.astraents.com