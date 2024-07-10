Ex-Northumberland pupil brings new show to Newcastle Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former pupil of Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham has written her debut play, and after a successful run of three shows in London and Reading, is bringing it to the 2024 Newcastle Fringe Festival.

Sarah Vickers, former pupil of QEHS, has written her debut play, produced alongside the team at Messy Kind - run by Tor Lighten and Hugo Papiernik, they have had three sold out shows in London and Reading. Their four star reviewed play has been well received by audiences and reviewers and they are now excited to bring it home to Sarah's home turf.

The play follows the reconcilliation of two childhood sweethearts after having been separated for a decade. In the aftermath of her father's death, Sonia disappeared to London, leaving Ash to deal with the fallout.

Ten years later, on the day of Ash's mother's funeral, Sonia returns out of the blue with hopes to rekindle her relationship with Ash. Little did she know, Ash is engaged to Tom. Throughout the play we see the complications of this old relationship and just how much these women still care for each other - mixed in of course with twists and plenty of character flaws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...