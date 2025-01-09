Escapes returns for 2025 announcing free tickets for Point Break at over 150 cinema screenings in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With over 65,000 free cinema tickets claimed in 2024, Escapes continues its mission of bringing everyone to local cinemas every month for free - with an incredible schedule of films planned for 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escapes has been on a mission to provide everyone, especially those who rarely prioritise a trip to the cinema, the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience for free. Since February 2024, 65,000 of the UK have claimed free cinema tickets to see incredible independent films, from The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron to The Dead Don’t Hurt, Seize Them! and more.

Escapes is supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and in 2025 will reveal new films every month to give everyone the chance to head to the cinema for free for the ultimate cinema experience and dose of escapism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off another epic year of free cinema, on what is dubbed the most depressing day of the year - Blue Monday - Escapes will welcome 1990s cult-classic Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, to the big screen. From the action-packed thrills of the film’s famous heists to its unforgettable surfing scenes, people nationwide can snap up a free cinema ticket and cosy up to enjoy one of the most iconic action films of the 90s on Monday, January 20.

Point Break

With Reeves as Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who goes undercover with a group of surfers, led by Swayze’s charismatic Bodhi, who are suspects in a series of bank robberies, and directed by the Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break is a film best seen on the big screen and Escapes is bringing its new 4K DCP restoration back to cinemas nationwide.

Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only as a special occasion, or someone who is keen to uncover new experiences, Escapes helps everyone to discover the magic of cinema for free every month.

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes is partnering with leading cinema chains including Picturehouse and Reel cinemas, as well as independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema, which stands as the only surviving pre-Second World War cinema in Nottingham, to Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, Glasgow’s Omniplex and many more, this January Escapes will bring Point Break to over 140 cinemas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escapes is more than just a series of free screenings; it’s about making cinema accessible to everyone. Whether you're reconnecting with cinema after a long break, exploring the hidden gems of independent venues, or enjoying an evening out with friends, Escapes is committed to bringing people to the cinema. Every screening of Point Break will also feature descriptive subtitles to ensure it’s accessible to a wider audience.

Promising another incredible year of free independent film, Escapes will announce a new and exciting film every month. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets

Escapes confirmed locations*

England: Ambleside, Annan, Birmingham, Blackburn, Borehamwood, Boston, Bo'ness, Bury St Edmunds, Burnley, Burnham On Crouch, Catterick, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Corby, Croydon, Doncaster, East Finchley, East Riding, Ealing, Edinburgh, Fakenham, Fareham, Falmouth, Fishguard, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Haverfordwest, Hexham, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, King's Lynn, Kingsbridge, Louth, Leeds, Littlehampton, London, Lytham Saint Annes, Mablethorpe, Malvern, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Newlyn, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Notingham, Okehampton, Omagh, Penrith, Plymouth, Port Talbot, Penzance, Portree, Richmond, Rochdale, Reading, Redruth, St Ives, Stowmarket, Sunderland, Sutton, Sidcup, Torquay, Truro, Weston-Super-Mare, Whitley Bay, Woking, Wakefield, Wisbech, Workington, Worthing, Woking, Widnes, and Woodhall Spa.

Scotland: Aberfeldy, Annan, Bo'ness, Cumbernauld, Clydebank, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling, Thurso, and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales: Aberystwyth, Brynamman, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, and Port Talbot.

Northern Ireland: Belfast, Derry, Londonderry, Newry, Omagh, and Workington.

Tickets are FREE and available now at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets or via the Escapes Cinematik app.

*New venues and locations are added to the Escapes website regularly.