Enjoy Craster’s Christmas cheer this festive season

With children back at school, and Autumn fast approaching, you will be forgiven for thinking ahead to the 2024 festive season in search of spending precious time and making memories with loved ones. Where better to enjoy than the small-but-mighty fishing village of Craster?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s on?

Beadnell Christmas Market will be on at the Craster Arms between 17th December – 22nd December. The event promises to be a fun, family day with dogs welcome too! Enjoy mulled wine and cider in front of the open fires while carol singers fill the air, and of course you’ll be able to purchase the best produce and crafts Northumberland has to offer.

Thanks to the Northumberland Wildlife Trust, down the road from Craster in Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on the 9th November you can spend the morning using natural items to make some beautiful, wildlife inspired cards that you can then send to friends and family members. For only £11 per ticket, you’ll get the crafting and natural materials you need, a mince pie (or alternative), a hot drink and six cards. Book your space today to avoid disappointment.

Middlerigg during the festive season

Stay in Craster harbour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If staying together as families or groups of friends playing board games, and eating delicious homecooked meals is more up your street then look no further than Catch The Breeze Retreats for a festive stay.

Middlerigg offers a view like few others can in the harbour. Watch the delights the sky brings in, whether it’s stormy weather or glorious blue sunny skies and all from the comfort of your armchair, it doesn’t get any better than that. Driftwood is a property that packs a punch and has the views of the harbour everyone wants. It’s great for smaller groups and even a four-legged friend. Craster Reach is nestled in the village, and is bigger than it looks, it’s a bit like a Tardis. It boasts the most amazing view from the top floor bedroom, and you’ll find it difficult to drag yourself away. Book your festive stay today before they’re booked up.

The Northumberland Coast’s village of Craster sits in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is utterly spellbinding come rain or shine.